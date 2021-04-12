¿Cuándo juegan Boca y River?: CONMEBOL publicó el cronograma de partidos

Grupo A
1) G2 – Defensa y Justicia (miércoles 21 de abril, 21.00 horas)
2) Defensa y Justicia – Universitario de Perú (miércoles 28 de abril, 19.00 horas)
3) Defensa y Justicia – Palmeiras (martes 4 de mayo, 21.30 horas)
4) Universitario de Perú – Defensa y Justicia (miércoles 12 de mayo, 23.00 horas)
5) Palmeiras – Defensa y Justicia (martes 18 de mayo, 19.15 horas)
6) Defensa y Justicia – G2 (jueves 27 de mayo, 19.00 horas)
Grupo C
1) The Strongets – Boca Juniors (21 de abril, 19.00 horas)
2) Boca Juniors – G4 (27 de abril, 21.30 horas)
3) Barcelona – Boca Juniors (4 de mayo, 21.30 horas)
4) G4 – Boca Juniors (11 de mayo, 19.15 horas)
5) Boca Juniors – Barcelona (20 de mayo, 21.00 horas)
6) Boca Juniors – The Strongets (26 de mayo, 21.00 horas)
El fixture de Racing, Vélez y Argentinos Juniors
🧐👏¡El fixture del Grupo E de la CONMEBOL Libertadores 2021, que integran @SaoPauloFC, @RacingClub, @ClubSCristal y @CLUBRENTISTAS! pic.twitter.com/u3oRS2hyd5— CONMEBOL Libertadores (@Libertadores) April 12, 2021
🏆🤩¡Todos los cruces del Grupo F de la CONMEBOL Libertadores 2021, que integran @Nacional, @Cruzados @AAAJoficial y se sumará @Libertad_Guma o @nacionaloficial! pic.twitter.com/EMdYCDQHsP— CONMEBOL Libertadores (@Libertadores) April 12, 2021
📌👏¡El fixture del Grupo G de la CONMEBOL Libertadores 2021, que integran @Flamengo, @LDU_Oficial, @Velez y @ulcsadpoficial! pic.twitter.com/dGncZrz99t— CONMEBOL Libertadores (@Libertadores) April 12, 2021
👏🤩¡El fixture del Grupo A de la CONMEBOL Libertadores 2021, que integran @Palmeiras, @ClubDefensayJus, @Universitario y se sumará @IDV_EC o @Gremio! pic.twitter.com/TDM0NoWHc0— CONMEBOL Libertadores (@Libertadores) April 12, 2021