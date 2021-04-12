© Crónica Del Noa - Salta

¿Cuándo juegan Boca y River?: CONMEBOL publicó el cronograma de partidos
12 abril, 2021
El ente que regula el fútbol de la región dio a conocer los días y horarios para los encuentros de fase de grupos tanto en Copa Libertadores como en Copa Sudamericana Con la fase de grupos ya definida tanto en la Copa Libertadores como en la Copa Sudamericana, ahora la CONMEBOL dio a conocer el cronograma de partidos en los dos certámenes más importantes del continente. Así las cosas, River y Boca, al igual que el resto de los equipos argentinos, se enteraron cuándo y dónde serán sus respectivos encuentros y ante qué rivales.

Grupo A

1) G2 – Defensa y Justicia (miércoles 21 de abril, 21.00 horas)

2) Defensa y Justicia – Universitario de Perú (miércoles 28 de abril, 19.00 horas)

3) Defensa y Justicia – Palmeiras (martes 4 de mayo, 21.30 horas)

4) Universitario de Perú – Defensa y Justicia (miércoles 12 de mayo, 23.00 horas)

5) Palmeiras – Defensa y Justicia (martes 18 de mayo, 19.15 horas)

6) Defensa y Justicia – G2 (jueves 27 de mayo, 19.00 horas)

Grupo C

1) The Strongets – Boca Juniors (21 de abril, 19.00 horas)

2) Boca Juniors – G4 (27 de abril, 21.30 horas)

3) Barcelona – Boca Juniors (4 de mayo, 21.30 horas)

4) G4 – Boca Juniors (11 de mayo, 19.15 horas)

5) Boca Juniors – Barcelona (20 de mayo, 21.00 horas)

6) Boca Juniors – The Strongets (26 de mayo, 21.00 horas)

El fixture de Racing, Vélez y Argentinos Juniors

Mas Noticias

