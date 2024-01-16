Premios Emmy 2024: “Succession” continuó con su racha arrasadora

La serie de HBO se llevó el premio principal y sus actores protagonistas fueron premiados individualmente.
La 75° edición de los Premios Emmy se llevó a cabo en el Peacock Theater de Los Ángeles. Al igual que en los Golden Globes y los Critics Choice Awards, la serie de HBO “Succession” fue la gran ganadora de la noche. También se llevaron varias estatuillas “The Bear” y “Beef”.
Los Emmy destacan a las mejores series de televisión o emitidas por plataformas de streaming, según la Academia de Artes y Ciencias de la Televisión. “Succession” se llevó seis premios, incluido el de mejor serie de drama y mejor actor principal tanto masculino como femenino (Kieran Culkin y Sarah Snook).
Todos los ganadores de los Emmy 2024
Mejor serie de drama
- Succession (HBO/Max)
- Andor (Disney+)
- Better Call Saul (AMC)
- The Crown (Netflix)
- House of the Dragon (HBO/Max)
- The Last of Us (HBO/Max)
- The White Lotus (HBO/Max)
- Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Mejor serie de comedia
- The Bear (FX)
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Barry (HBO Max)
- Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
- Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- Wednesday (Netflix)
Mejor serie limitada, película o antología (miniserie)
- Beef (Netflix)
- Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
- Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
- Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)
- Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)
Mejor actor principal en serie de drama
- Kieran Culkin (Succession)
- Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)
- Brian Cox (Succession)
- Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
- Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)
- Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Mejor actriz principal en serie de drama
- Sarah Snook (Succession)
- Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
- Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
- Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
- Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
Mejor actor principal en serie de comedia
- Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
- Bill Hader (Barry)
- Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
- Jason Segel (Shrinking)
- Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Mejor actriz principal en serie de comedia
- Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
- Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
- Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)
- Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
Mejor actriz en serie limitada, película o antología
- Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble)
- Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)
- Dominique Fishback (Swarm)
- Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)
- Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six)
- Ali Wong (Beef)
Mejor actor en serie limitada, película o antología
- Steven Yeun (Beef)
- Taron Egerton (Black Bird)
- Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)
- Evan Peters (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
- Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)
- Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de drama
- Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
- Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
- Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus)
- Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus)
- Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)
- Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
- J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
- Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus)
Mejor actor de reparto en serie de drama
- Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
- F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)
- Nicholas Braun (Succession)
- Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus)
- Theo James (The White Lotus)
- Alan Ruck (Succession)
- Will Sharpe (The White Lotus)
- Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)
Mejor actor de reparto en serie de comedia
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)
- Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
- Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)
- Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
- James Marsden (Jury Duty)
- Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
- Henry Winkler (Barry)
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de comedia
- Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
- Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
- Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
- Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
- Jessica Williams (Shrinking)
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie limitada, película o antología
- Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
- Annaleigh Ashford (Welcome To Chippendales)
- Maria Bello (Beef)
- Claire Danes (Fleishman Is In Trouble)
- Juliette Lewis (Welcome to Chippendales)
- Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six)
- Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things)
Mejor actor de reparto en serie limitada, película o antología
- Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)
- Murray Bartlett (Welcome To Chippendales)
- Richard Jenkins (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
- Joseph Lee (Beef)
- Ray Liotta (Black Bird)
- Young Mazino (Beef)
- Jesse Plemons (Love & Death)
Mejor guion en serie de drama
- Succession – Jesse Armstrong
- Andor – Beau Willimon
- Bad Sisters – Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel y Brett Baer
- Better Call Saul – Gordon Smith
- Better Call Saul – Peter Gould
- The Last Of Us – Craig Mazin
- The White Lotus – Mike White
Mejor dirección para una serie dramática
- Mark Mylod (Succession)
- Benjamin Caron (Andor)
- Dearbhla Walsh (Bad sisters)
- Lorene Scafaria (Succession)
- Andriy Parekh (Succession)
- Pedro Hoar (The last of us)
- Mike White (The White Lotus)
Mejor guion en serie de comedia
- The Bear – Christopher Storer
- Barry – Bill Hader
- Jury Duty – Mekki Leeper
- Only Murders in the Building – John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese y Rob Turbovsky
- The Other Two – Chris Kelly y Sarah Schneider
- Ted Lasso – Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly y Jason Sudeikis
Mejor dirección para una serie de comedia
- Christopher Storer (The Bear)
- Bill Hader (Barry)
- Declan Lowney (Ted Lasso)
- Amy Sherman-Palladino (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- María Lou Belli (The Ms. Pat Show)
- Tim Burton (Wednesday)
Mejor guion para una serie o película limitada o de antología
- Lee Sung Jin (Beef)
- Joel Kim Booster (Fire island)
- Taffy Brodesser-Akner (Fleishman is in trouble)
- Patricio Aison (Prey)
- Janine Nabers, Donald Glover (Swarm)
- Al Yankovic, Eric Appel (Weird the al Yankovic story)
Mejor dirección para una serie o película limitada o de antología
- Lee Sung Jin (Beef)
- Jake Schreier (Beef)
- Carl Franklin (Dahmer – Monstruo: La historia de Jeffrey Dahmer)
- París Barclay (Dahmer – Monstruo: La historia de Jeffrey Dahmer)
- Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton (Fleishman is in trouble)
- Dan Trachtenberg (Prey)
Mejor reality
- RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
- The Amazing Race (CBS)
- Survivor (CBS)
- Top Chef (Bravo TV)
- The Voice (NBC)
Mejor serie de variedades
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
- Late Night With Seth Meyers
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
- Saturday Night Live
Mejor programa de variedades
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
- Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
- The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)
Mejor especial en directo
- Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium
- The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna
- Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
- The Oscars
- 75th Annual Tony Awards
